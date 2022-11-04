9 Actually Doable Ways To Protect Yourself From Negative Energy Daily

People I know who are very sensitive to ghosts and energy, in general, swear by black tourmaline. Get a big chunk of this inexpensive stone and put it near your bed or by an entryway. I like to keep lots of little stones and crystals on the window sills of every room in my home—it’s both pretty and protective!

Other great stones for protection are black obsidian, black onyx, and smoky quartz. I personally also like to use rose and clear quartz for protection. Keep a smaller piece of black tourmaline in your purse or backpack, and a piece of smoky quartz in the glove box of your car. A friend had a challenging new manager at work, so they put a piece of black obsidian inside their desk and that manager stopped approaching their desk! It doesn’t always work in every situation or with every person, but usually worth a try.