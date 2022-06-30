 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
Do You Believe In Ghosts? Here's What Spirituality Experts Have To Say About Them

Do You Believe In Ghosts? Here's What Spirituality Experts Have To Say About Them

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
So, Are Ghosts Real? Here’s What Spirituality Experts Have To Say

Image by Dave Wall / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 30, 2022 — 18:05 PM

The idea that ghosts could be among us has fascinated, perplexed, and of course, spooked people for generations. We asked around to get the history of ghosts, whether there's any evidence they actually exist, and more—here's what to know.

What does the term ‘ghost’ really mean?

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a ghost is defined as an "apparition of a dead person which is believed to appear or become manifest to the living, typically as a nebulous image." Across different cultures, there are also more nuanced explanations for what ghosts really are.

One of the most generally accepted ideas about ghosts, though, is that they're spirits that used to be in a body, and for whatever reason, feel tied to being Earthbound, explains intuitive Natasha Levinger. "This could be due to anything from feeling unresolved about a relationship or even a location, to dying before they felt ready to leave," she says.

And it's important to note that ghosts are not always believed to be inherently bad—despite common misconceptions.

"When I've worked with these spirits, it is usually resolved fairly quickly and has nothing to do with them trying to invoke pain or upset," Levinger says.

Feng shui expert Anjie Cho adds, "From a feng shui perspective, we have this perspective of nonduality, so something is not necessarily good or bad."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The history of the term.

People have been having ghostly experiences (or at least, perceived ghostly experiences) for literally thousands of years. In fact, one tablet from ancient Babylon around 1,500 BCE is believed by some to be the first known depiction of a ghost in human history.

And the ghost stories don't stop there, with cultures around the world believing in, and even embracing, the idea of ghosts. For many Asian cultures, a deep connection with ancestors can explain perceived ghostly experiences, with Cho telling mbg that ghosts or "entities" are often thought of as loved ones passed on, or even the energy of their memory.

The felt presence of a lingering energy has been recorded everywhere from the U.S., to Ghana, to China, Thailand, and more. (It's worth noting here that we're talking about people reporting ghostly experiences, not actual evidence of such.)

Why some people believe in ghosts.

1. It's a cultural belief.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(295)
sleep support+

As aforementioned, some cultures embrace the idea of ghosts, particularly if there is a connection with ancestors within the culture, as seen in Chinese and other Asian cultures. Cho tells mbg many believe ghosts to be the energy of ancestors, or even predecessors of the space in question.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. They want to believe.

For others, the idea that loved ones could still be with them is comforting. We've all seen clips of shows where mediums claim to communicate with the dead, offering relief to family members, or heard someone say they saw a cardinal and believed it was their grandma saying "Hi," for example.

Though many believe ghosts are inherently bad, for the people who believe their loved ones might be showing up in a ghostly way, it can bring comfort and connection.

3. They've had a paranormal experience.

Of course, if someone has had an inexplicable paranormal experience, they may believe in ghosts even if logic tells them not to. Some experiences just can't be explained, and for better or worse, will forever change the way people think about ghosts and the afterlife.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. They're open to mystical ideas.

And lastly, some people are simply more open to the idea that there are other realms, or forces we can't explain in general, making them more likely to be open to the idea of ghosts.

Why some people don’t believe in ghosts

1. They don't believe in an afterlife (or anything mystical).

Whether they identify as an atheist, don't believe in the afterlife, or don't believe in the idea of a soul, some people are not open to mystical ideas. To believe in ghosts is to believe that a spirit, soul, entity, etc. can exist without a physical body on some unseen realm, and for nonbelievers, that just doesn't sound possible.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. They've never experienced anything paranormal.

Just as feeling or seeing a ghost can make someone a believer, never experiencing anything paranormal isn't going to help convince a skeptic that ghosts could be real. "It's often dismissed in some cultures as imagination," Levinger adds.

3. There's no "real" proof.

Along similar lines to the points above, tangible proof of ghosts is ultimately lacking. For people who aren't necessarily open to ideas that can't be explained by science, the burden of proof is subsequently too heavy for them to believe in ghosts.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

So, are ghosts real?

Cho, Levinger, and professional intuitive and author of Angel IntuitionTanya Carroll Richardson are all open to the idea of ghosts. Levinger and Richardson, in fact, both say they've experienced ghostly energy firsthand.

However, Richardson caveats, "When discussing topics like ghosts, I think it’s important to note that no one has all the answers, and I encourage people to make up their own minds. I have seen ghosts a few times with my physical eyes, but they can also be sensed with your feeling or clairsentient psychic pathway."

Levinger concurs, noting that after working as a medium and intuitive for years, she's received enough validation through her readings to believe the information that comes through to her. "If this isn't your line of work or if you aren't used to trusting your intuition, it can be hard to believe that ghosts, which live in a realm where the only way to be aware of them is to trust that intuition exists."

She adds that, again, some people just don't believe that there is an afterlife. "There are so many religious and belief systems that don't include ghosts—and I personally respect that, even if that's not what I believe."

Ultimately though, the experts in the fields of mysticism, the occult, and the paranormal are (more than likely) going to believe, or at least be open to, the idea of ghosts. Those who are more concerned with the physical realm, and prefer to base belief on science (as well as proof), are going to have a hard time warming up to the idea—unless, of course, they were to experience something ghostly themselves.

The takeaway.

No one can say for sure whether ghosts are real, but those who claim to have experienced them will stand by that belief. While science hasn't been able to pin down any concrete proof of the existence of ghosts, their reported presence has been recorded for years upon years, and will likely continue to be reported for years to come.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What To Expect From This Week's Emotionally Charged New Moon

Natasha Levinger
What To Expect From This Week's Emotionally Charged New Moon
Spirituality

This Retrograde Is About To Throw Us For A 5-Month Loop, Says An Astrologer

Sarah Regan
This Retrograde Is About To Throw Us For A 5-Month Loop, Says An Astrologer
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Integrative Health

The One Probiotic I Swear By To Keep My Stomach Happy & Digestion Regular

Merrell Readman
The One Probiotic I Swear By To Keep My Stomach Happy & Digestion Regular
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & PhD: This Shower Hack Will Supercharge Your Health

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & PhD: This Shower Hack Will Supercharge Your Health
Mental Health

This One Hack Can Instantly Relieve Anxiety & Make You More Productive

Olivia Giacomo
This One Hack Can Instantly Relieve Anxiety & Make You More Productive
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

I'm A Couples' Therapist & This Habit Tells Me A Couple May Be Headed For Divorce

Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
I'm A Couples' Therapist & This Habit Tells Me A Couple May Be Headed For Divorce
Friendships

How Do You Respond When A Friend Talks Negatively About Their Body?

Sarah Regan
How Do You Respond When A Friend Talks Negatively About Their Body?
Friendships

People With This Personality Type Are The Best At Keeping Secrets

Olivia Giacomo
People With This Personality Type Are The Best At Keeping Secrets
Beauty

So This Is The Reason Your Foundation Is Pilling — What To Do About It

Hannah Frye
So This Is The Reason Your Foundation Is Pilling — What To Do About It
Integrative Health

My Secret Weapon For Radiant Skin? This Potent Vitamin D Supplement

Ravleen Singh
My Secret Weapon For Radiant Skin? This Potent Vitamin D Supplement
Beauty

These Are Seriously The Best Hair Growth Products — Trust Us, We've Tried A Lot

Alexandra Engler
These Are Seriously The Best Hair Growth Products — Trust Us, We've Tried A Lot
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/are-ghosts-real

Your article and new folder have been saved!