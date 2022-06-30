So, Are Ghosts Real? Here’s What Spirituality Experts Have To Say

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a ghost is defined as an "apparition of a dead person which is believed to appear or become manifest to the living, typically as a nebulous image." Across different cultures, there are also more nuanced explanations for what ghosts really are.

One of the most generally accepted ideas about ghosts, though, is that they're spirits that used to be in a body, and for whatever reason, feel tied to being Earthbound, explains intuitive Natasha Levinger. "This could be due to anything from feeling unresolved about a relationship or even a location, to dying before they felt ready to leave," she says.

And it's important to note that ghosts are not always believed to be inherently bad—despite common misconceptions.

"When I've worked with these spirits, it is usually resolved fairly quickly and has nothing to do with them trying to invoke pain or upset," Levinger says.

Feng shui expert Anjie Cho adds, "From a feng shui perspective, we have this perspective of nonduality, so something is not necessarily good or bad."