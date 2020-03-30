I'm A Psychic Medium & These Are My Most Important Lessons From The Afterlife
Since I can remember, I could speak to the dead. I could sense energies and see auras. I knew things would happen before they actually took place. All of these experiences gave me a unique perspective on the world. Here are nine things I now believe thanks to my ongoing work as a psychic medium.
1. People around you can feel your aura.
Your aura is an electromagnetic frequency that surrounds your body. It can be seen, but it can also be felt. When someone says they are getting a "bad vibe," they mean they are somehow connecting to another person's aura and picking up on his or her frequency.
2. Everyone is intuitive.
There is nothing special, weird, or unique about being intuitive. We all get feelings, sense, and thoughts about things. I believe that intuition is basically data in the world that has not fully formed yet but can be experienced through a sixth sense.
3. Psychic protection is essential.
Psychic protection is a way of holding your energy and retaining it as your own. It's important to psychically protect yourself every day, whether through meditation, visualization, or breathwork.
4. Ghosts are rare.
I've found that occasionally, the spirit of someone who dies elects not to enter the spirit world. They may decide this for a few different reasons, including being scared of going into the light or even not knowing they have passed away. However, 99 percent of lingering spiritual energy is positive, not spooky.
5. When people die, they get a new perspective on their lives.
When someone crosses over, they see the world through a new perspective. Each lifetime in the physical plane, if lived correctly, leaves the soul enlightened. When we go to the other side, we become enlightened, especially through the process of reviewing our lives here on earth.
6. Psychics can sometimes be wrong—and that's OK.
As psychics, we interpret energy—and that interpretation can vary from person to person.
7. When deceased loved one visits, they do it because they love us.
Think of it like this: If you passed your beloved grandmother on the street, wouldn't you stop and say hi? Even though they are in another dimension, they still experience, know, and understand the world we live in, and they love us and want us to know this. So look for signs from them.
8. Mystical experiences require a belief in Source.
I am surprised by the number of people who contact me for a reading who don't believe in the other side or any higher power. Psychic, intuition, mediumship—all of them are mystical experiences that require a belief in Source to completely understand and embrace.
9. At the end of the day, you are in control of your own life.
A psychic may see or sense things about your future—opportunities, insights, windows of chance—but only you can make these things happen. For example, I will often tell my clients I see them doing X but only if they do A, B, and C before that. You have to do your part, too.
