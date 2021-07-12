Following My Dad's Death, This Research Convinced Me Of An Afterlife

She and the team at Windbridge put dozens of claiming mediums through studies that were up to quintuple-blinded (five levels of blinding that prevent any passage of sensory information). In other words, they couldn't cheat. They weren't told the name and identity of the person they were "reading" so they could not Google them beforehand. Many of the medium readings were done over the phone so they couldn't get information from facial cues, body language, or the person's visual appearance. Even so, some of the mediums were shockingly accurate1 —getting up to 90% of relayed information correct.