Following My Dad's Death, This Research Convinced Me Of An Afterlife

Before losing my dad, I had never considered mediums anything more than woo-woo nonsense. At best they were kindhearted people deluded into believing they could communicate with the dead. At worst they were predators preying on the desperate and grieving.

However, I changed my mind when I came across the research of Julie Beischel, Ph.D., at The Windbridge Research Center, which she co-founded with her husband, Mark Boccuzzi. Beischel is one of the least "woo-woo" people you could imagine: She gave up a lucrative career in pharmacology to research and test the abilities of psychic mediums.

She and the team at Windbridge put dozens of claiming mediums through studies that were up to quintuple-blinded (five levels of blinding that prevent any passage of sensory information). In other words, they couldn't cheat. They weren't told the name and identity of the person they were "reading" so they could not Google them beforehand. Many of the medium readings were done over the phone so they couldn't get information from facial cues, body language, or the person's visual appearance. Even so, some of the mediums were shockingly accurate—getting up to 90% of relayed information correct.

I had to see for myself, so I went on to get multiple psychic medium readings of my own. Of course, a few were what I expected: very general, nothing evidential. But a few blew me away. They knew things they could not have known—such as the name of my dad, of both my grandmothers. They knew my cat had just died, what my mom does for work, and other highly specific information.

These powerful experiences led me to start befriending mediums, volunteering for an organization that tests and certifies mediums called the Forever Family Foundation, and even taking classes on developing mediumship abilities. Through the years, I have come to think that a portion of mediums are genuinely communicating with the deceased in some way.