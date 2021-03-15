Is Seeing The Light A Real Thing? We Asked A Near-Death Experiences Expert

When it comes to near-death experiences—or profound experiences when close to death—a few patterns may clue us in to what happens on the other side (in fact, there's a whole division at the University of Virginia dedicated to this very work). One that comes up quite frequently is the idea of "seeing the light," which is difficult to fully grasp if you haven't experienced it yourself. Is "the light" just what society imagines the afterlife to look like, or is it real?