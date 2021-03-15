Is Seeing The Light A Real Thing? We Asked A Near-Death Experiences Expert

The short answer? Sort of. Many people who encounter NDEs experience what Greyson calls "an overwhelming sense of peace and well-being." Oftentimes, it's not an actual electric light bulb: People describe it as a living entity radiating tremendous love, acceptance, and warmth. They feel enveloped by it; it permeates their being, and they don't know what to call it," he notes. So they simply name it the light.

“When you talk to near-death experiencers, and you ask them, ‘What happened to you?’, the first thing they say is, ‘Well, there aren’t words to express it. I can’t really describe it for you.’ The questions that come up with near-death experience probably can’t be answered with our limited language and our limited logic.” In other words: The light is a feeling that can't really be explained.

However, Greyson also says that some people do see a physical beam of light on the other side: "People talk about being thrust down a tunnel at breakneck speed towards a brilliant light," he recounts. While this may sound initially terrifying, but for many of them, he says, once they were able to let go of their desire to control what was happening, it became rather blissful.

Greyson continues, “So what is it? I have no idea. Again, I fall back on the difficulty of putting it into words." But perhaps we can say that the light is generally associated with positivity and warmth, whether you see an actual beam or not. Maybe that's why Greyson says people who experience NDEs typically come back less afraid of death: "People consistently from all over the world say that the near-death experience leads you to a place that is not something to be feared," he notes.