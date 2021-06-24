Can Past Life Regression Give You Clues Into Previous Lifetimes?

Past life therapy presupposes reincarnation, the concept that our soul or consciousness lives on through multiple lifetimes.

As child psychiatrist and past-life researcher Jim B. Tucker, M.D., tells mbg, past life therapy operates from the idea that there is "carry-over from one life to another," and we all possess "some type of consciousness entity (or in religious terms, a soul) that experiences successive lives."

Some people believe that memories, feelings, and even traumas from past lives can still affect them today. Past life regression expert and author of The Past Life Perspective Ann Barham explains that most of her clients want to explore their past lives in order to resolve issues from previous lifetimes or simply learn more about themselves and the nature of reality in general.

"Usually a client comes to me because they have some issue or problem they can't resolve," she says, whether it's within a relationship or an internal struggle.

In her work, Barham has seen that learning about past lives can help people "look at what's been carried forward [into this lifetime] so it can be processed and released," noting that sometimes, our prior life experiences can affect us in ways we're not consciously aware of.