Karmic debt describes something that occurred in a past life that you're now making amends for in this lifetime, numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart explains to mbg.

Clairvoyant and acupuncturist Deganit Nuur adds that "when you haven't mastered a karmic lesson, it'll repeat itself over and over again until you master it."

That said, both she and Kaehart add that karmic debt doesn't need to mean the end of the world. Most of us have karma—but holding fear and shame around it isn't conducive to growth. Instead, there are many fulfilling ways we can go about "repaying" or balancing these debts.

For example, research shows that helping others can actually help improve your own life down the line—perhaps an explanation for balancing your karma in this lifetime.