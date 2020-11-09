What It Means When You Have An Orange Aura + How To Work With It
In spiritual circles, auras are unseen energy fields that surround all living things and tend to take on a particular color or colors. Your own aura can change day to day, and even minute to minute, depending on your mood and emotions. Still, many people will have one or two aura colors consistently show up around them—and each shade has its own meaning and significance. (If you're curious, here's the story behind every aura color, from blue to purple, red to yellow.)
You can find out the current color of your own aura by getting an aura reading, having an aura portrait taken, or trying a quick aura color quiz. Today, we're diving deep into the orange aura color and what it says about love, career, and more.
The shades of orange auras and their meanings.
In general, an orange aura is typically indicative of change and someone who's very action-oriented. "Orange people always want things to change—and on their terms," aura reader and medium Mystic Michaela tells mbg. There are some nuances, however, depending on the shade of orange that shows up in your reading.
Peach
According to spiritual author of Joy Seeker Shannon Kaiser, a peach aura often shows a great ability to communicate ideas and thoughts to others. "This aura is often seen in public speakers, writers, and teachers," she adds.
Tangerine
Tangerine is very goal-oriented, Kaiser says. "It's all about vitality," Michaela adds. "These people are interested in lifestyles that are full of spontaneity."
Pumpkin orange
A rich pumpkin orange, according to Kaiser, can signify strong self-discipline and an excellent eye for detail.
Burnt orange
And lastly, burnt orange also indicates ambition and a need for change in life, Kaiser notes. But these folks are all about "the action plan combined with the need to change," Michaela adds.
The connection between orange and the sacral chakra.
Orange is related to the sacral chakra, the second of the seven chakras that deals with creative, sexual energy, as well as how we relate to ourselves and others. "Overall an orange aura represents creativity and intense energy," Kaiser says. "Orange is associated with the sacral chakra, associated with the emotional body and sensuality."
If you're seeing orange in your aura, she adds that's a good indication your sacral chakra is unblocked and in flow.
What are the challenges of having an orange aura?
Because orange energy is so action-oriented and fast-moving, those with this aura color have a tendency to burn out, Kaiser and Michaela both note. "They are often impatient and tend to rush into things like projects, relationships and experiences too quickly," Kaiser says, "and then feel regret."
"They go head first," Michaela adds, noting they're "all-in" types, making orange a hard color to hold. "It's a burnout color. They'll jump in and then there's nothing in their reserves, so they can fizzle very quickly," she says. And when things don't go their way, they also tend to be a bit hotheaded, Kaiser notes.
How do those with orange auras fare in love and relationships?
People who consistently have an orange aura do have a tendency to do things their own way, Michaela says, and can struggle with compromise. But they're also very tapped into the world of sensuality and pleasure, which keeps all their relationships interesting.
"They want to please others and are often the best gift-givers so they make great lovers or partners," Kaiser says. Just watch out for any controlling behavior, since these folks often prefer to be with people who are on the passive side, Michaela says.
How do those with orange auras do career-wise?
Folks with orange auras are confident, good at making solid first impressions, and have no problem taking charge. This makes them well-equipped for sales jobs and client-facing roles, Kaiser says.
They can do well on a team, thanks to their charm, but do like to take the lead. "Any job where they can be in charge and flip the script or change things—they love that," Michaela adds. "They're often at the top, think CEO's," she adds.
How to interact with someone with an orange aura.
If you think you're in the company of an orange aura, Michaela says one of the most important things to do is not get overly swept up in their inspiration and charisma. If you're not into an idea or plan of theirs, for instance, you'll need to be firm.
"To get along with orange auras, be self-reliant, outgoing, highly intelligent, unconventional, adventurous, and stimulating," Kaiser says. "These people are risk-takers and need adventures, spontaneity, and new surroundings to stay stimulated."
The bottom line on this aura color.
Ultimately, because orange is so high energy and volatile, orange auras are less common than other colors like blue or yellow, for example. But when you're glowing orange, it means you're feeling energized, creative, and ready to take action. It's a powerful energy that, when harnessed, can lead to positive change and action.
