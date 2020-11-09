In spiritual circles, auras are unseen energy fields that surround all living things and tend to take on a particular color or colors. Your own aura can change day to day, and even minute to minute, depending on your mood and emotions. Still, many people will have one or two aura colors consistently show up around them—and each shade has its own meaning and significance. (If you're curious, here's the story behind every aura color, from blue to purple, red to yellow.)

You can find out the current color of your own aura by getting an aura reading, having an aura portrait taken, or trying a quick aura color quiz. Today, we're diving deep into the orange aura color and what it says about love, career, and more.