All in all, having a yellow aura is a good sign for your love and relationships. This aura is very warm and social, and these people won't have a hard time getting dates, and even partners, throughout their life.

According to Lee, people with yellow auras naturally attract others towards them, because they radiate joy and generosity. And as far as what folks with this aura are looking for in a relationship, they place high importance on humor, intelligence, communication, and joy. It's important for their partner to not only make them laugh, but also be able to talk about big concepts and ideas, and at the end of the day, share in their positive outlook.

Again, there can be a tendency for people to lean on those with yellow auras for emotional support. It can be easy to let people drain your energy, and a yellow aura will not do well with negative or "cloudy" people.