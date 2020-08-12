What It Means When You Have A Yellow Aura
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Ever met someone and thought, wow, they have a sunny disposition? They just might have had a yellow aura. While your aura—or energy field—has colors that are always changing, it's likely dominated by a certain shade. You can get an idea about what hue you're dominant in by taking an aura portrait with an energy healer, reading your own aura, or taking a quick quiz for insights into your aura personality.
Here's everything you need to know about yellow auras in particular, including what they mean, how people with yellow auras fare in love and their career, and more.
The different shades of yellow auras & what they mean.
Generally speaking, yellow auras have many of the same associations as the color yellow itself: bright, happy, cheerful, and so on. People with yellow auras are typically very pleasant to be around, with an ability to lighten the mood, and are often interested in intellectual pursuits.
According to Eileen Lee, founder of the aura portrait practice, AURA AURA, those with yellow auras are confident, inspiring, and of course, happy. Beyond that, there are a few different shades of yellow auras—each with its own meaning.
Light yellow
Think of a light yellow aura as being slightly dimmed—the dawn of a new day. While it's not glowing bright, the hint of soft yellow indicates hope and new beginnings. People with a light yellow aura may be embarking on a new phase in their life, or coming to new realizations. Whatever the case, there is a certain optimism about a light yellow aura.
Bright yellow
Radiant and glowing, a bright yellow aura is often an indiction of happiness, confidence, and an overall pleasant and social nature. In some cases, if the yellow is tinted slightly neon, this can mean an imbalance or blockage in the solar plexus chakra—but more on that later. In most cases, bright yellow is a sign of a strong sense of self and joy.
Golden
Golden auras are often associated with leadership and spiritual enlightenment. People with golden auras are truly magnetic, with a powerful ability to teach, inspire, and motivate. People will often find themselves drawn into the strength, control, and wisdom a golden aura exudes.
The connection between yellow and the solar plexus chakra.
The various aura colors are very closely linked with the chakra colors, with yellow relating to the solar plexus chakra, or Manipura. According to Lee, this chakra governs our intellect, self-esteem, and personal power. Located in your upper abdomen, the solar plexus also deals with knowledge, awareness, and life purpose. When this chakra is flowing, people feel joyful and satisfied with their lives.
Understanding how the shade of yellow in your aura relates to the solar plexus chakra can give a good indication of whether the chakra is flowing freely, or blocked by low self-esteem or general negativity. As mentioned before, bright yellow auras with some neon spots can signal that this chakra is blocked. To bring more flow to the solar plexus, consider doing a guided meditation geared towards this chakra or journaling about how you can increase your self-acceptance and view your vulnerabilities as strength.
What challenges might someone with a yellow aura face?
Being the cheery and confident one can come with it's own set of challenges, despite how positive it may seem. If you have a yellow aura, there's a possibility you can become scattered or hyperactive, due to the combination of your intellect, discipline, and energy. Remember, even the sunniest among us have the capacity to burn out.
Additionally, you'll want to watch out for energy vampires who zap your positivity and make you feel drained. On the other end of that spectrum, there will be people who don't know what to make of such a sunny personality, and may not take you seriously or want to engage.
How do yellow auras handle love & relationships?
All in all, having a yellow aura is a good sign for your love and relationships. This aura is very warm and social, and these people won't have a hard time getting dates, and even partners, throughout their life.
According to Lee, people with yellow auras naturally attract others towards them, because they radiate joy and generosity. And as far as what folks with this aura are looking for in a relationship, they place high importance on humor, intelligence, communication, and joy. It's important for their partner to not only make them laugh, but also be able to talk about big concepts and ideas, and at the end of the day, share in their positive outlook.
Again, there can be a tendency for people to lean on those with yellow auras for emotional support. It can be easy to let people drain your energy, and a yellow aura will not do well with negative or "cloudy" people.
How do they fare professionally & financially?
Lee notes that people with yellow auras are natural born leaders, as well as very sociable. Couple that with their high levels of energy and gift for motivating others, and you have someone who can make waves in their chosen workplace.
Those will a yellow aura will often be drawn to careers that involve working closely with others and inspiring people to achieve a common goal, whether it be intellectual or humanitarian. With such an intelligent and compassionate nature, those with yellow auras could do well as healers, teachers, and activists.
How to interact with someone with a yellow aura.
If you find yourself in the presence of someone with a yellow aura (or at least, you think they have a yellow aura), you're in for a treat! These people are usually a joy to be around, and given their love to socialize, they're probably enjoying being around you, too.
If you ever want to dive into a deep discussion about a particular topic, someone with a yellow aura is the person to talk to about it. They'll love the chance to conceptualize and share ideas, while keeping the mood light with their wit and sense of humor.
