Feeling Expressive? You Might Just Have A Blue Aura — Here's What It Means
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Auras are believed to be the unique energy field surrounding all living things, and though most people can't see them with the naked eye, every aura is a different color or combination of colors, with different meanings behind them. (To find out which color dominates your aura, you can get an aura portrait done, read your own aura, or take a quick quiz on your aura personality.)
Here, we do dive deep into blue auras—the different shades, what they mean, and how these folks fare in life, love, and more.
The different shades of blue auras and their meanings.
While different shades of blue in your aura can mean different things, in general, blue is associated with expression and communication. The main three variations of blue you'll see in an aura are as follows:
Turquoise
According to spiritual author Shannon Kaiser, turquoise represents "confidence in knowledge and truly knowing yourself." She adds that these folks are often speakers, singers, teachers, or healers and are open and willing to be seen as a leader but also as being of service to people.
True blue (i.e., cobalt or royal)
A true blue that's rich and bright, like a cobalt or royal blue, is related to communication, self-expression, intuition, and clarity, Kaiser notes. And according to spiritual YouTuber Karishma Hira, those with true blue auras are deeply intuitive and spiritual. "They share a strong connection with the unknown and enjoy the depth of life," she says. "They use their imagination, wisdom, intuition, and creativity to express themselves."
Sky blue
A light or sky blue aura is a very creative aura, according to both Kaiser and Hira. "People with a sky blue energy field tend to be highly talented creatives and leaders who use their skills and voice to help others," Kaiser notes, with Karishma adding they're naturally great at communicating with people and expression comes easily. "Their strength lies in their voice and being able to speak with impact," she says. "Their intuition acts as a guiding compass, which inspires them to speak from their hearts. They also project a lot of peace and positivity in their life."
The connection between blue and the throat chakra.
All of the aura colors are directly linked to the different chakras, with colors corresponding to each. In this case, blue is related to the throat chakra, which governs communication, expression, and truth.
If the blue in your aura is bright and clear, this is a sign your throat chakra is balanced and flowing. If the blue looks slightly murky, neon, or washed out, it could mean you're struggling to express yourself and your truth. (For this, Kaiser has a mantra to amplify blue energy: My voice is my vehicle to create harmony and peace in the world, for myself and others.)
And if you have reason to believe your throat chakra is experiencing some difficulty, reiki or other energy healing could be beneficial. As Hira notes, "Since the blue aura is connected to the throat chakra, reiki can help someone to increase their self-expression and communication using their voice."
Additionally, blue is often associated with balance and serenity, so if you've just had reiki, Kaiser notes there's a good chance you may have more blue in your aura afterward.
What challenges might someone with a blue aura face?
All the creative and intuitive energy of blue auras can come with its own challenges. According to Hira, while they are excellent communicators, those with blue auras "tend to share slightly more of the masculine energies," which include outward expression, being action-oriented, logical, and assertive. To find balance, it may be important for them to get in touch with their feminine energy and learn how to surrender and go with the flow.
And if your communication is stifled, you're anxious, or too dogmatic, which can cause muddy, blackened blue, or harsh blue auras respectively; Kaiser adds it's important to find a way to share your feelings to help unblock the energy field.
How do they fare in love & relationships?
Because this aura color is so closely related to truth, you can expect these people to be honest and open partners, with Kaiser highlighting their inclination toward purity, expression, and communication.
They're also very loyal and reliable, according to Hira. "A person with a blue aura is trustworthy and will be by your side through the ups and the downs [...] They will know how to get creative when it comes to planning fun dates and creating personalized gifts."
And of course, blue energy is very calm and stable. These people have a relaxing and grounding presence that many will admire in a partner. Thanks to this calm nature, Hira notes, they are also known how to communicate effectively, even during arguments, in a healthy way. "They have enough self-control to speak to you with respect," she adds.
In their career and professional endeavors?
In the professional world, people with blue auras need opportunities to share their truth and ideas. They like a job where they can be creative and imaginative, according to Hira. Certain shades of blue, as mentioned previously, will be drawn to careers like singing, speaking, or teaching.
And, Kaiser notes, "These people can be very reliable when it comes to meeting deadlines and getting the job done. They are loyal, trusting, and devoted in their careers. They also make great team players!"
As you've probably gathered, the big theme for this aura is expression. So, in the workplace, those with a blue aura will thrive when they feel free to share their ideas and thoughts openly and honestly.
How to interact with someone with a blue aura.
If you have someone in your life you're sure has some blue in their aura, you might be wondering how to best interact with them. According to Kaiser, these people are deeply in tune with their true self and voice. As such, these are people "who value honesty, self-expression, good speech and communication skills," she says.
"Staying calm and communicating well are skills that often go hand-in-hand with relating to people with blue auras, as they feel deeply and are sensitive, deep thinkers."
And remember, auras are constantly changing. You could have blue in your aura one day, and purple in your aura the next. But if you consistently have blue showing up in your energy field, you can take it as a sign you're feeling empowered to speak (and live) your truth.
