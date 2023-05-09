A light or sky blue aura is a very creative aura, according to both Kaiser and Hira. "People with a sky blue energy field tend to be highly talented creatives and leaders who use their skills and voice to help others," Kaiser notes, with Karishma adding they're naturally great at communicating with people and expression comes easily. "Their strength lies in their voice and being able to speak with impact," she says. "Their intuition acts as a guiding compass, which inspires them to speak from their hearts. They also project a lot of peace and positivity in their life."