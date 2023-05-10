Lastly, if you're curious how folks with purple auras can best navigate the career sector, it comes down to passion. "For people who have a dominance of purple in their aura, choosing a career for the sake of status or money alone will not satisfy them in the long term," according to Terry. "They're not self-promoters by nature. Nor should they try to be. Studying, delving into a subject which fascinates them, and specializing in one field would be the best way for them to thrive."