Many in the spiritual community believe that every person has an aura, an energy field that exudes a certain color, immediately surrounding them. While not usually visible to the naked eye, an aura's color—be it red, green, purple, or a combination of many shades—can be photographed and analyzed during an aura reading.

Though it isn't a scientific process by any means, reading your aura's color is thought to offer a glimpse into your emotional and spiritual state, and it can be a helpful tool for introspection and reflection. One common aura color is purple, and we reached out to aura reader Rachelle Terry and spiritual author Gabriela Herstik to get the lowdown on what this particular shade is thought to symbolize.