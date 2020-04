Lastly, if you're curious how folks with purple aura can best navigate the career sector, it comes down to passion. "For people who have a dominance of purple in their aura, choosing a career for the sake of status or money alone will not satisfy them in the long term," according to Terry. "They’re not self-promotors by nature. Nor should they try to be. Studying, delving into a subject which fascinates them, and specializing in one field would be the best way for them to thrive."

And in the workplace, it's again important to mind your boundaries and avoid mistaking other's energy for your own, says Herstik.

Overall, purple auras are strongly associated with intuition, psychic abilities, and a connection to the spiritual realms. If your aura is consistently purple dominant, finding the balance between intuition and grounding can help make you feel centered and in tune with yourself. And if you're looking to balance out this purple energy with other colors, remember that it is possible to "clean up your aura," energetically speaking, through techniques like smudging, meditating, or working with an energy healer.