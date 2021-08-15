Gynura aurantiaca, also known as a velvet plant or purple passion plant, is native to Southeast Asia and the global south. It gets its name from the purple, plush growth that naturally forms on its leaves.

Since it thrives in tropical regions, it's no surprise that this is a plant that appreciates sun and moisture. Its soft purple hairs make it a bit more finicky about light and water than other tropical plants, but it's still relatively low maintenance.

A popular indoor houseplant, you can buy purple passion plants in most garden centers and online plant shops. If you live in a warm region (hardiness zone 10 to 12), you may also be able to keep them as an outdoor plant. Just make sure to give them their own plot or pot, as they can be invasive.

The purple passion plant is a quick grower. Once they get to one to two feet in height, some varieties begin to trail, making them a good pick for a hanging planter.

Unfortunately, this fast growth comes at a cost: This plant has a relatively short life span (two to three years), and once it's ready to go, it blooms very pungent orange-red flowers as a last hurrah.