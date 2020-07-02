Humidity is an important and often overlooked building block of a healthy home. It turns out that proper levels of humidity (not too much, and not too little) can be beneficial for your skin and respiratory health, and they may even help limit the spread of germs in a space.

The ideal humidity percentage is somewhere between 40 and 50%: If your humidity is below 40, it could be causing respiratory discomfort and irritating allergies. Above 50, there's also a risk of allergies, along with mold and dust mites.

Luckily, you can easily test your humidity with a humidity meter or try out the "ice cube test." Simple put a few ice cubes in a glass of water and leave it out for a few minutes. If your air is too dry, moisture won't have formed on the glass. In the case of dry air, molecular toxicologist Rhea Mehta, Ph.D., tells mbg there are tons of simple ways to boost humidity at home quickly if you don't own a humidifier.

For example, she suggests "essential oil diffusers, getting plants, using a rack or furniture to dry wet clothes," and so much more. "Even just having glasses of water out on the counter can help," she says. With that as a jumping-off point, here are some more ideas for DIY humidifiers you can make at little to no cost.