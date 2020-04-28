For the review, a team of researchers from UC Davis and the University of Oregon looked at disease transmission in various indoor environments (think: schools, hospitals, etc.). We at mbg wondered how their results applied to private spaces, and when we asked Jack Gilbert, the editor of the review, about the risk of picking up the COVID-19 virus at home, he said it was "minimal but not zero."

"The main issue," he explains, "is that the virus can survive on surfaces." So when it comes to protecting your home, you'll want to make sure your counters, cabinets, etc. are clean and disinfected after you interact with the outside world, especially if you live in a high-risk area. It's also important to maintain good hygiene. That means even if you're not leaving your space, you'll still want to regularly wash your hands and avoid touching your face to just to be safe.

"Washing hands and not touching your face are the best policy irrespective of the environment," Gilbert reiterates.