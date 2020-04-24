Unless you're really serious about aromatherapy, this is probably the type of diffuser you have. Ultrasonics disperse essential oils in water for a fragrant mist that's also slightly humidifying.

You need to be diligent about emptying the water out of your machine between uses since it can cause mold to form. Every time you run the diffuser, dump out any water that's left at the end and wipe down its inner cartridge with a cloth. Leave the top of the machine off to allow the cartridge to air out completely before you use it again.

Depending on how often you use your machine, you'll also want to give it a deeper clean every two to four weeks. Here's how Sarah Panton, the founder of Vitruvi oils, recommends going about it: