So You Want To Learn Reiki? Read This First

There are actually three levels of Reiki (or four, depending on your teacher) for which one must be attuned before becoming a master—starting with Reiki Level 1: The First Degree. This level is all about learning the history of Reiki, proper hand placements, the basics of how to use Reiki on others, and the practice of self-Reiki, which encourages students to use the technique on themselves in order to work through personal hardships. However, in my opinion, the most important piece of the Level 1 training is to ensure that the practitioner's energy channels are opened on a physical level, enabling him or her to connect to the universal life force energy, which flows from the cosmos through the crown of the head and into the heart and hands. This experience often causes many practitioners to report feeling sensations in their palms after the first attunement. I indeed felt an intense tingling while some of the other students experienced coolness, heat, or pressure.

As mentioned, the attunement process is the focal point of each level of training. Especially in Level 1, stagnant energy is moved and/or dissolved, allowing the student to heal. My Reiki master warned us that this first attunement can often be uncomfortable and exhausting and that we may leave that evening feeling drained or anxious, as many repressed insecurities and pains may rise to the surface. Ultimately, this was all part of the spiritual detox process, and these matters needed to be addressed before they could ever begin to be resolved.

Before we go any further, I am very aware that this all might sound a bit “out there” and can be hard to fathom. Until I actually tried it, I was curious, but always a bit skeptical of Reiki. However, when speaking with other healers about it touched me so deeply (in one instance, I almost started crying), and when various parts of my body began tingling, getting warmer, or getting colder during my first attunement, and then when those giving the attunement actually recognized these same changes in my body as well—without even laying a finger on me—I can wholeheartedly say I am no longer a skeptic. As you can see, learning about Reiki truly requires you to open your mind, and this is one huge perk of the practice that I have been able to translate to other parts of my life, very much to my benefit.