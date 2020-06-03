Again, it depends: You may have an in-person session where you and the reiki practitioner start by speaking for a while, more similar to a therapy session or counseling. Then you may do some healing exercises such as breathwork or EFT (emotional freedom technique) before laying down on a massage table (fully clothed) for the reiki portion, which could last around 35-45 minutes.

Other practitioners will have you lay down right away and go straight into the reiki. Then, they may reserve time afterwards to chat through some of the things that came up during the session or answer any of your questions.