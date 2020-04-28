Long-Distance Reiki: What It Is & What To Expect During A Session

I'll admit I was a bit skeptical when I first started performing distance Reiki healing and Reiki circles. Yet as I practiced throughout my training, it became easier to set up energetic links to the people I was working with. During sessions, which I'll often do over the phone, I've had people ask if I was just working on a particular area, or say things like, "I felt my toes tingling just now." And indeed, it would be the place where I was working. Regardless of distance, Reiki can have benefits such as increasing feelings of relaxation, happiness, empowerment, and ease.