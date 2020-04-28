Long-Distance Reiki: What It Is & What To Expect During A Session

Distance Reiki can be sent to anyone, anywhere and at any time—though permission should be invoked or received in some way. When I'm performing reiki on someone who is not present, I'll typically work with the recipient's photo and a healing crystal. Other practitioners, however, might say that these objects unnecessary since Reiki energy can be sent to anyone simply by directing thoughts and energy to that person.

I'll admit I was a bit skeptical when I first started performing distance Reiki healing and Reiki circles. Yet as I practiced throughout my training, it became easier to set up energetic links to the people I was working with. During sessions, which I'll often do over the phone, I've had people ask if I was just working on a particular area, or say things like, "I felt my toes tingling just now." And indeed, it would be the place where I was working. Regardless of distance, Reiki can have benefits such as increasing feelings of relaxation, happiness, empowerment, and ease.

We all have access to the life force energy, otherwise known as our chi, qi or prana, that flows through each and every living being. Distance Reiki is one of many ways to link to and channel this energy for the healing benefit of others.