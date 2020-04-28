 Skip to content

Long-Distance Reiki: What It Is & What To Expect During A Session

Sharna Langlais
Reiki Master
Reiki Master
Sharna Langlais is a Reiki Master who practices in Santa Fe, NM and San Diego, CA. She received her certification as a Reiki Master from Kwan Yin Holistic Center, and Reiki 1 and 2, shamanic healing and 5 element theory certification through the Center for Sacred Transformations.
Photo by Shutterstock

Last updated on April 28, 2020

During Reiki training, practitioners learn about three symbols—one of which is the "distance symbol." When invoked, this symbol is thought to allow the practitioner to send healing Reiki energy across time and space. Here's an overview of how "distance Reiki" can be administered and what to expect during a long-distance reiki session.

What distance Reiki is used for.

The distance symbol is used to cross any distance in time or space. It allows practitioners to clear blockages from someone's past, as well as perform reiki on someone who is not physically present. Distance Reiki works according to an ancient principle called the Hermetic Law of Similarity, which holds that we are all connected, as we are all made of energy and part of a larger whole. Invoking this law during a distance Reiki session allows the practitioner to link up to the energy field of the recipient.

How distance Reiki sessions work.

Distance Reiki can be sent to anyone, anywhere and at any time—though permission should be invoked or received in some way. When I'm performing reiki on someone who is not present, I'll typically work with the recipient's photo and a healing crystal. Other practitioners, however, might say that these objects unnecessary since Reiki energy can be sent to anyone simply by directing thoughts and energy to that person.

I'll admit I was a bit skeptical when I first started performing distance Reiki healing and Reiki circles. Yet as I practiced throughout my training, it became easier to set up energetic links to the people I was working with. During sessions, which I'll often do over the phone, I've had people ask if I was just working on a particular area, or say things like, "I felt my toes tingling just now." And indeed, it would be the place where I was working. Regardless of distance, Reiki can have benefits such as increasing feelings of relaxation, happiness, empowerment, and ease.

We all have access to the life force energy, otherwise known as our chi, qi or prana, that flows through each and every living being. Distance Reiki is one of many ways to link to and channel this energy for the healing benefit of others.

