 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
An Introduction To Reiki Circles & How To Host Them

An Introduction To Reiki Circles & How To Host Them

Sharna Langlais
Reiki Master By Sharna Langlais
Reiki Master
Sharna Langlais is a Reiki Master who practices in Santa Fe, NM and San Diego, CA. She received her certification as a Reiki Master from Kwan Yin Holistic Center, and Reiki 1 and 2, shamanic healing and 5 element theory certification through the Center for Sacred Transformations.
An Introduction To Reiki Circles & How To Host Them

Photo by Shutterstock

Last updated on March 16, 2020

Reiki circles or reiki shares began as a way for reiki practitioners to hone their skills and receive healing themselves. Over the last several years, these gatherings have become a popular way to send the loving, supportive energy of reiki healing where it's needed the most.

What is a reiki circle, and why is it useful?

The premise behind reiki circles is simple: A certified reiki practitioner will gather a group of people to assemble (either virtually or in person) around somebody or something who is in need of positive energy. It can be a person who is recovering from trauma or injury, a philanthropic cause, or a social issue.

Collective consciousness is powerful, and when multiple people direct their energies toward one focus or goal, the results can be astounding.

I personally help facilitate a reiki circle for a friend who has ALS. When we gather virtually, I'll ask people to send light energy toward him, say prayers and blessings, or visualize him surrounded by healing light. This allows others who aren't reiki certified to also lend their energy, which is channeled through me, the reiki practitioner, before being grounded and directed. My friend with ALS continually reports more feelings of peace, calm, and happiness after the circle. Additionally, it's been a beautiful way for him to connect with all the friends and family he has across the world who can't physically be with him. And it allows those friends and family members to also feel the connection.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

A sample format for your reiki circle.

Reiki circles can be highly individualized depending on the practitioner and the needs of the participants, but here is a sample format with instructions for virtual participants. If you aren't certified to practice reiki, find someone who is and ask if they are interested in starting a circle with you.

  1. Choose a date, time, and location. Plan for an appropriate space for the practitioner and all of the in-person participants. Invite your community to participate via email, text, Skype, or other social networks.
  2. Send a reminder and ask for RSVPs, taking note of the names of virtual participants. I like to call these names out as I'm connecting them to the circle.
  3. Select a chant or song to play during the treatment, deepening the energetic connection to the group for those joining virtually. Buddhist and Vedic chants lend themselves well and can be found on YouTube (include this link in your invitation).
  4. Before the circle begins, sage the room and all participants. Assemble in-person participants in a circle around the first or sole recipient.
  5. Let the participants know the format you've chosen for administering healing touch (this depends on the number of in-person participants and recipients). In general one person lies in the center, with up to five individuals providing hands-on reiki. If there are multiple recipients, after 15 to 20 minutes, the current recipient switches out with another. If there is just one recipient, participants can come up from the circle, one to four at a time. Virtual participants can use the reiki distance healing symbol and hold a photo of the recipient or a representative object that will help guide the healing energy.
  6. If you've selected music, begin playing it.
  7. Lead the group in a brief grounding and centering meditation, which can be as simple as asking everyone to connect to their breath and bodies.
  8. Follow your personal protocol for accessing reiki energy, if you have one.
  9. Verbally ask to connect to the distance participants, and call out their names if you have them and say, "And anyone else who is sending healing energy" while utilizing the distance symbol. Virtual participants really only need to tune in energetically—phone or video conference aren't needed but can be incorporated.
  10. Provide the reiki treatment, keeping an eye on the time.
  11. When finished, close out the reiki circle by thanking all the participants, releasing their energy and closing the circle.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sharna Langlais
Sharna Langlais Reiki Master
Sharna Langlais is a Reiki Master who practices in Santa Fe, NM and San Diego, CA. She received her certification as a Reiki Master from Kwan Yin Holistic Center, and Reiki 1 and 2,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
$59.99

Reiki Healing 101

With Kelsey J. Patel
Reiki Healing 101
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-a-reiki-circle

Your article and new folder have been saved!