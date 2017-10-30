8 Real Women Share Their First Experiences With Reiki

While woo-woo will never be a "trend," interest in alternative healing therapies is on the rise because Western medicine is, in some cases, failing us. Whether it's back pain, autoimmune disease, or long-term hormonal disruptions, we're turning to different therapies, some old and some new, to feel better. Reiki is a healing modality skeptics love to hate. It involves a gentle hovering or touch of the healer's hands on the receiver's body. There's no right or wrong experience—some feel tingling or heat, others fall asleep, while others lay awake wondering what they are supposed to feel. Because it works on the subtle energy in the body, reiki can take a few sessions in order to feel comfortable enough or quiet enough to experience the shifts it can facilitate. In the spirit of sharing, we asked a group of women what their first reiki experiences were like. This is what they said: