8 Real Women Share Their First Experiences With Reiki

"My first treatment, I was definitely in a place in my life where I had a ton of anxiety and back pain. Lying down and receiving a reiki treatment was very foreign to me. I was always used to deep massages where I was in a little bit of pain that ended up helping me relax. I walked out of my first session feeling lighter and that my back pain had dissipated. I was not sure at all what had just happened, but I knew I felt better. My mind couldn't comprehend it, but I was very aware that my mind was relaxed and my body felt so much better. That's when my journey with reiki began..."

