You can use all four fingers or just the first two (the index and middle fingers) to apply pressure to these points. Four fingers are generally used on wider areas like the top of the head, the collarbone, and under the arm. On sensitive areas, like around the eyes, you can use just two. And tap with your fingertips, not your fingernails!

It does not mater what side of the body you tap or what hand you use. Just keep tapping then take a deep breath and check in with how you feel after the practice.