Harmon-Luber also tells us about a powerful dream she had with a lion a couple years ago—and how it helped her gain perspective on what she needed to change in her life. “A lethargic, weary, unhappy lion was lying in a corner while lots of joyful activity was going on all around it," she tells mindbodygreen. “I dreamt this at a time when I was overwhelmed working a demanding full-time job, writing my book, and basically burning the candle at both ends.”