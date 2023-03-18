Known to be fierce and protective, lions are the kings and queens of the jungle. In many cultures, they're an important figure representing strength, bravery, and family. According to Johanna Aúgusta, a numerologist and owner of the Ministry of Numerology, the lion's body is "used to represent deathless courage,” from a mythological perspective.

Lions are also associated with the sun—vibrant and full of energy—in astrology, representing the sign of Leo in the zodiac. “In astrology, Lion represents the regal King or Queen energy,” says Kathy Harmon-Luber, a certified reiki and sound healing practitioner and author of Suffering to Thriving.

And according to cultural symbolism expert and founder of Typically Topical, Charlotte Kirsten, “Lions are true symbols of courage, power, strength, inner wisdom, leadership and self-actualization,” who adds, “They venture into our lives when we’re on the verge of making all-important leaps of faith, imploring us to trust not only in ourselves and our direction but our capabilities too.”