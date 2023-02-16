Black cats have a reputation for being bad luck, so much so that they have a hard time getting adopted. As one 2013 study found, black cats, regardless of age or sex, take the longest time to adopt, followed by cats that are mostly black.

And this bad rap for black cats is nothing new—it can be traced all the way back to the 13th century, when the Vox in Rama was issued by Pope Gregory IX. There, he asserted that cats were associated with witchcraft, and further, black cats were a symbol for Satan. During the Renaissance1 , cats were tortured and killed throughout western Europe to "drive out the Devil,” particularly during Lent.

Before they were persecuted though, cats (regardless of color), had a reputation for being protectors and companions in Europe, friends to the Gods in Ancient Egypt, and simply warding off pests on farmland.

Unfortunately, fast forward to today, and black cats still haven't been able to shake the more negative rumors. And as one 2019 study2 on black cat bias found, "People exhibiting higher degrees of black cat bias had higher levels of superstition," and further, "People who had difficulty reading the emotions of black cats tended to exhibit a stronger bias against adopting black cats."

They still take the longest to get adopted, and as animal communicator Nancy Mello tells mindbodygreen, there even are some shelters that won't adopt out black cats around Halloween in order to protect them from sacrificial rituals.