What Each Color Means In Feng Shui
Color is one of the most powerful tools you have at your disposal. According to feng shui, you’re looking to make a change in your life, you may want to reconsider the color schemes in your home and office first. Here's what each color is thought to represent in the ancient design philosophy.
Red
Red represents the element of fire, and because of its intensity, is considered a lucky color in feng shui. Use it in doses to redirect energy around the home.
Basic meanings:
Hot, bold, daring, high voltage, lucky
When to avoid it:
If you suffer from anxiety or insomnia
Orange
Orange is considered a “social” color—one that is happy, vibrant, and eye-catching.
Basic meanings:
Creative, exuberant, lively, fun-loving, extroverted
When to avoid it:
If you're creating a space of quiet and reflection
Yellow
Yellow is cheerful and uplifting. It can also trigger the intellect, as it’s mentally stimulating.
Basic meanings:
Happy, sunny, enlivening, powerful, active, cheerful
When to avoid it:
If you're prone to stress and want to calm your nerves
Green
Green represents balance, growth, and abundance. In the chakra system, it’s located in the heart. It can also signify youthfulness..
Basic meanings:
Healing, balanced, expanding, lively, prosperous, fresh
When to avoid it:
Due to green’s balancing nature, there are few times it should be avoided.
Blue
Blue establishes calm. It’s the color of the sky and ocean and therefore gives a sense of vastness, as in “the wide blue yonder.”
Basic meanings:
Truth, communication, peace, calm, spiritually attuned
When to avoid it:
If you're prone to feeling sad or lonely at home
Purple
Purple has a feeling of royalty, wealth, and high spirituality
Basic meanings:
Rich, noble, deep, quiet, wise
When to avoid it:
If you want to feel more extroverted or connected to the Earth
White
White is all about new beginnings, purity, and innocence.
Basic meanings:
Cleansing, pure, light, free, whole
When to avoid it:
If you're prone to feeling overwhelmed.
Black
Black is introspective and represents a void.
Basic meanings:
Protective, secretive, mysterious, hidden
When to avoid it:
If you want to express yourself or feel uplifted
Pink
Pink is the color of unconditional love, softness, and receptivity.
Basic meanings:
Love, nurturing, romance, peace
When to avoid it:
If you are timid and looking to be more assertive
Brown
Brown is an Earth tone and is therefore nurturing and grounding
Basic meanings:
Rooted, quiet, nurturing, grounding.
When to avoid it:
If you want to expand and “branch out”
Using color consciously can enhance your life. Wear it, decorate with it, write with it, or paint with it! Remember different shades will vary the meanings, so consider that. And be sure to set your intentions while working with color to activate its energy and potential even more. And most importantly, have fun; After all, you’re working with rainbows!