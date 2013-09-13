 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
What Each Color Means In Feng Shui

What Each Color Means In Feng Shui

Katie Rogers
Written by Katie Rogers
September 13, 2013

Color is one of the most powerful tools you have at your disposal. According to feng shui, you’re looking to make a change in your life, you may want to reconsider the color schemes in your home and office first. Here's what each color is thought to represent in the ancient design philosophy.

Red

Red represents the element of fire, and because of its intensity, is considered a lucky color in feng shui. Use it in doses to redirect energy around the home.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Basic meanings:

Hot, bold, daring, high voltage, lucky

When to avoid it:

If you suffer from anxiety or insomnia

Orange

Orange is considered a “social” color—one that is happy, vibrant, and eye-catching.

Basic meanings:

Creative, exuberant, lively, fun-loving, extroverted

When to avoid it:

If you're creating a space of quiet and reflection

Yellow

Yellow is cheerful and uplifting. It can also trigger the intellect, as it’s mentally stimulating.

Basic meanings:

Happy, sunny, enlivening, powerful, active, cheerful

When to avoid it:

If you're prone to stress and want to calm your nerves

Green

Green represents balance, growth, and abundance. In the chakra system, it’s located in the heart. It can also signify youthfulness..

Basic meanings:

Healing, balanced, expanding, lively, prosperous, fresh

When to avoid it:

Due to green’s balancing nature, there are few times it should be avoided.

Blue

Blue establishes calm. It’s the color of the sky and ocean and therefore gives a sense of vastness, as in “the wide blue yonder.”

Basic meanings:

Truth, communication, peace, calm, spiritually attuned

When to avoid it:

If you're prone to feeling sad or lonely at home

Purple

Purple has a feeling of royalty, wealth, and high spirituality

Basic meanings:

Rich, noble, deep, quiet, wise

When to avoid it:

If you want to feel more extroverted or connected to the Earth

White

White is all about new beginnings, purity, and innocence.

Basic meanings:

Cleansing, pure, light, free, whole

When to avoid it:

If you're prone to feeling overwhelmed.

Black

Black is introspective and represents a void.

Basic meanings:

Protective, secretive, mysterious, hidden

When to avoid it:

If you want to express yourself or feel uplifted

Pink

Pink is the color of unconditional love, softness, and receptivity.

Basic meanings:

Love, nurturing, romance, peace

When to avoid it:

If you are timid and looking to be more assertive

Brown

Brown is an Earth tone and is therefore nurturing and grounding

Basic meanings:

Rooted, quiet, nurturing, grounding.

When to avoid it:

If you want to expand and “branch out”

Using color consciously can enhance your life. Wear it, decorate with it, write with it, or paint with it! Remember different shades will vary the meanings, so consider that. And be sure to set your intentions while working with color to activate its energy and potential even more. And most importantly, have fun; After all, you’re working with rainbows!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Katie Rogers
Katie Rogers
Katie Rogers is a certified Feng Shui consultant & declutter expert, as well as a filmmaker/artist/writer, a Reiki master, and an arborist. She offers on-site and distance...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green, Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green, Pacific Northwest City
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat—The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat—The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Non-Negotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Non-Negotiables For Deep Sleep
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/color-meanings-in-feng-shui

Your article and new folder have been saved!