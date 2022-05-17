A Powerful Energy Portal Opens This Summer: 5 Ways To Prepare

The lion's gate portal opens every year on August 8 when the sun in Leo, the star Sirius, Orion's Belt, and the Earth all line up, numerologist Kaitlyn Kaerhart previously explained to mbg. "This creates a powerful portal of energy which is potent for manifesting," she adds.

The name comes from the idea that this alignment creates a "portal" for manifestations to take place, with "lion" coming from the sun in Leo.

As astrologer and holistic psychiatrist, Kayse Budd, M.D. notes, "During the Lion’s Gate portal, Sirius separates sufficiently from the sun to come into view. Since Sirius is the brightest star in our night sky, some ancient (and even current) mystics believed it infuses the earth with extra energy and light."

She adds that ancient Egyptians worshipped Sirius as the goddess Sopdet, celebrating Sirius' return in the morning sky as the start of the farming season and the beginning of a new year. "Healers and teachers in certain new age communities believe the energy coming from Sirius contains special elevating or activating energy that can help the Earth and her people evolve," she says.