The Strength card is the eighth card in the tarot's Major Arcana, and shows a woman controlling a powerful lion—even treating him affectionately. This imagery represents inner power, overcoming weaknesses, courage, and persistence.

When you pull the Strength card, it often also carries a message about leading with your heart. According to tarot expert and author of the Magical Self-Care Tarot Deck, Leah Vanderveldt, Strength is closely associated with the sign of Leo, which is a fixed fire sign.

"This card is about turning toward life with an open heart. It’s a 'feel the fear and do it anyway' vibe," she tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Rather than letting fear constrict, Strength calls you to face those fears with optimism and enthusiasm."

If you're feeling uneasy or fearful, she says, this card asks you to tap into your desire for creativity and self-expression, which is stronger than your doubts. "It’s about taking bold action and embracing the wild and shadowy parts of ourselves in the process," she explains.

And as Skye Alexander, author of The Modern Witchcraft Book of Tarot previously told mindbodygreen, "Although some interpretations view this card as emblematic of the struggle with your 'animal' nature, others see it as symbolic of self-confidence and inner strength, and of being in harmony with your instinctive nature."