Before we dive into each card, let's first look at what the Major Arcana cards as a whole are all about. These cards are also known as Trump cards, beginning with "The Fool" at zero, and ending with "The World" at 21.

The Major Arcana cards depict the Fool's Journey as he learns lessons along his path—and when pulled during a tarot reading, they represent an overarching theme and nudge us to think about the bigger picture, astrologist and tarotist Bess Matassa previously explained to mbg.

The Major Arcana cards are also often complex and significant, and their appearance will influence the entire reading. If you pull one or more in a multi-card pull, you'll want to pay close attention.

Without further ado, here's what each of the 22 Major Arcana cards means: