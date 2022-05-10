Seeing This Sign Can Mean It's Time To Get Honest With Yourself

"It can often come up when you’re being asked to have radical honesty with yourself to make a choice," she notes, adding, "Balance comes from making the choice that’s right, even if it’s difficult. There’s a call for harmony and balance, but to find the correct equilibrium for the situation, you must first get totally honest about the situation or decision."

This card is also associated with the sign of Libra, given its connection to fairness and balance. "Justice is inherently concerned with our interconnectedness with others and how we find harmony in relationships with other individuals and through systems—which is what makes this card so complicated; We are constantly shifting the scales," Vanderveldt explains.