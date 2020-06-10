Now more than ever is the time for all of us to practice radical self-acceptance so that we can train ourselves to find an inner stability despite shaky, unpredictable outer circumstances. Ultimately, we are responsible for claiming our hidden wounds, which are what catapult us into evolving individually, and in turn, collectively.

Radical self-acceptance is the opposite of avoiding responsibility or giving up in self-defeat. It's about pushing against old ways of being, knowing they are what opens the door to healing at the deepest level. In doing so, we give ourselves the opportunity to integrate our shadow aspects and live more authentically. If each of us has the courage to practice radical self-acceptance and fight the urge to repress, numb, react, excuse, or deny, we then have the capacity to become better citizens and contributors to our communities.