Famous psychoanalyst Carl Jung coined the term to refer to the unconscious parts of ourselves that we don’t identify with. In other words, these are the parts of us that remain hidden and unknown to ourselves. Have you ever had a friend with a bad habit they are clueless about, but everyone else notices when your group of friends is together? This is how the shadow works, hidden to the person it belongs to.

In romantic relationships, our shadow can be responsible for sabotaging an otherwise healthy relationship by breaking it down over time or breaking it up. Why? Even though our shadow may be unconscious to us, our shadow still influences how we think, act, and show up in the world. Have you ever said something and felt complete shock by how searing your words were? Have you ever thought, I don't know what came over me after a fight with your partner?

Our shadow follows us around, showing up as unhealthy, often repeating, thoughts, behaviors, and choices. When our shadow is at play, it can feel like autopilot, regretfully impulsive, and like our choices are not our own. Whether we want to admit it or not, our shadow can be one of the most destructively influential aspects of ourselves in otherwise loving relationships.