Ryan Haddon is hypnotherapist, meditation teacher, and spiritual coach, with over 16 years of experience with clients around the world.

She is certified as a life coach by the International Coaching Federation, the only governing body for coaches. She is certified as a Meditation Teacher through 200-Hour Teacher Training, and as a hypnotherapist through the National Guild of Hypnotists. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in journalism.

As a hypnotherapist, Ryan helps clients affect lasting change by working with the all-powerful subconscious mind. By uncovering blocks, limiting beliefs and re-aligning the mind, body, and spirit, Ryan helps clients find their center. To learn more about Ryan, visit her website.