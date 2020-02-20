Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe

For starters, in a traditional Rider-Waite deck, the Star card is visually striking. It features a naked, kneeling woman pouring two containers of water, one in each hand.

Her left hand represents the subconscious, with the water nourishing the earth and continuing the cycle of fertility in the lush landscape around her. In her right hand—the conscious—she pours the water onto dry land marked by five rivulets, symbolic of the five senses.

The woman has one foot on land and one in the water. "As she kneels at the small pond, she engages in a purification ritual, letting go of that which no longer serves her and instead embracing the flow of life," says Brigit Esselmont, founder and CEO of Biddy Tarot. The woman is at once practical and intuitive, and her nudity represents both her purity and vulnerability. The Star card is also marked by a single large star—symbolizing her core essences—and seven smaller stars, which represent the chakras.

"It's a beautiful card with a deep and powerful message, especially for those going through a rebirth of some kind," says Esselmont. "The Star card invites the reader to shed her skin—all the layers that have built up over the years—and be 'naked' under the beauty of the starry night sky. This is about being vulnerable, authentic, and raw—being who you really are."

It's something that takes courage. "As a Major Arcana card, this card speaks to a very deep level of the soul," says Esselmont. "It's no easy feat, and it takes a high level of awareness and consciousness to stay in this place."