The Hierophant—depicted as a robed figure on a throne in traditional tarot decks—represents authority and tradition, usually of a spiritual or religious nature, explains author of The Modern Witchcraft Book of Tarot, Skye Alexander.

Sometimes referred to as "the Pope" in particular decks, the Hierophant can indicate you're "following an organized belief system and its structure, abiding by the rules, and that doing so gives you a sense of security," she tells mbg.

Of course, this will depend on the card's position within your spread and the context of the reading, she notes, but The Hierophant almost always relates to traditional structures of some kind. To that end, pulling the Hierophant can actually sometimes mean you want or need to break free from those structures.

As Alexander explains, you may "seek to break away from those limitations to follow your own spiritual path." And in some cases, she adds, this card can signify an actual person, namely "someone who is a leader of a spiritual group—and that leader may be you, whether or not you realize it yet."