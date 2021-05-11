Have Relationship Questions? These Tarot Spreads Have The Answers

Looking for some insight into love and relationships? Reach for your favorite tarot deck. A powerful practice for divination and introspection, tarot card readings have been around since the Middle Ages, offering fortune-tellers and everyday people alike a tool to help shed light on life's biggest questions.

And for many, love is at the center of those questions. The following spreads from tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt can be used to assess a current relationship and gain insight into a future one.

So, find a comfortable space to get settled, give your deck a shuffle, and let's begin.