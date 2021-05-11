Have Relationship Questions? These Tarot Spreads Have The Answers

3 Tarot Spreads To Answer All Of Your Relationship Questions
Looking for some insight into love and relationships? Reach for your favorite tarot deck. A powerful practice for divination and introspection, tarot card readings have been around since the Middle Ages, offering fortune-tellers and everyday people alike a tool to help shed light on life's biggest questions.
And for many, love is at the center of those questions. The following spreads from tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt can be used to assess a current relationship and gain insight into a future one.
So, find a comfortable space to get settled, give your deck a shuffle, and let's begin.
1. A 6-card spread for finding a compatible partner:
This six-card spread covers everything you'd need to know to call in a new relationship. It provides insights into everything from what might be holding you back from love to how you can approach finding a compatible partner.
Pull your cards in order from one through six in the formation below, holding the intention of welcoming love as you do your reading.
- Where am I in my search for a partner right now?
- What's my challenge in this moment?
- What part of me needs acceptance and love?
- What needs to be shed or let go of in order to move forward?
- What's the best way to approach finding the right relationship for me?
- What is the most aligned action you can start taking today?
2. A 6-card spread for assessing a current relationship:
If you're in a relationship and want to get a deeper understanding of how it's going right now, this six-card spread addresses many of the questions you might have.
As you pull, think of your partner and you together, trying to remain as unbiased as possible. Try not to shrug off anything you'd rather not face as you ask these questions:
- What is the state of our relationship right now?
- What am I bringing to the relationship?
- What are they bringing to the relationship?
- What is our potential together as partners?
- What lessons am I learning through this relationship?
- What should I pay closer attention to?
3. A 5-card spread for seeing the future of your relationship:
Of course, if you're in a relationship, one of the biggest questions you might have is, Where is this going? This five-card spread can give you an indication of what areas within the relationship need a bit more focus, as well as how your partner and you can grow together.
The fifth and final card can show you what the most likely outcome of the relationship is.
- What's the aura around our current relationship?
- What are areas that need more attention?
- What are areas for growth together?
- What should I pay closer attention to?
- What is the most likely outcome?
3 tips for reading these spreads:
1. Set the scene.
Before you even get started, you'll want to tap into your intuition and connect with your deck, Vanderveldt explains. Sit down somewhere comfortable and clear your space with a journal at the ready. Vanderveldt says she likes to light a candle to prepare for a reading, but you can do whatever feels right for you.
Close your eyes and ground into your body, observing your senses, she says. If your mind is running rampant, you can do a quick meditation or take a few deep breaths to get centered.
"You can call on your intuition, the universe, or any guides you work with to help you choose and interpret your cards in your highest and best interest," Vanderveldt adds. Then, shuffle your deck, bring your question to mind, "and when it feels right, pull a card," she says.
2. Focus on yourself—not the other person.
"With relationship readings of any kind, I think it's important to focus on your role in the situation," Vanderveldt tells mbg. After all, this guidance is meant for you and nobody else.
"Pulling cards to try to read someone's mind or gain access to something they didn't grant you isn't the most ethical and might be met with resistance or unclear answers," she adds.
And while it may be difficult, "try to remain as unbiased as possible," she says. "It's important to remember that relationships (and the tarot) are our mirrors in life and are here to teach us."
3. Make a record of your reflections.
Finally, once your spread is before you, Vanderveldt suggests noting your initial reactions to the cards and the way they interact with each other.
Write your observations down in your journal, along with any questions or insights that come to you. "From there," she says, "you can consult any books or tarot resources to help refine the messages that resonate with you."
Place your cards back in the deck, and close out your reading when you're finished.
"Remember that you have free will," Vanderveldt adds as a final note. "If you don't like an outcome a card is projecting, you can choose to make changes to shift your course."
The bottom line.
With a touch of intuition and these illuminating tarot spreads on your side, you'll be able to gain some new insights into your relationships: past, present, and future.
