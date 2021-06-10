Pulling This Tarot Card Is A Sure Sign Your Life Is About To Change

Pulled The Wheel Of Fortune Tarot Card? Here's What You Need To Know
For a tarot card named the "Wheel of Fortune," this card doesn't always indicate good fortune—perhaps "fate" would be a better word, as well as "change." One of the 22 major arcana cards, this is one of the most thought-provoking and potentially transformative.
Here's everything you need to know if you pull the Wheel of Fortune card in a tarot reading:
What does the Wheel of Fortune card mean?
The Wheel of Fortune card is all about change and cycles. It symbolizes the inevitability of change, beginnings, and of course, endings. According to author, tarot reader, and founder of Witchy Wellness, Leah Vanderveldt, it's related to "what happens at the crossroads of fate and choice, where we break old patterns through choice."
This card calls on the subject to be adaptable as they navigate these changes, Vanderveldt adds, and stay centered all the while. "When this card comes up, it’s a good time to ask yourself: How do you want to respond (to the good, bad, and everything in between)?" she says.
It's also a very expansive card, associated with Jupiter, and it reminds us that our thoughts and actions can reverberate. "How we harness the energy of The Wheel through our choices and mindset make all the difference," Vanderveldt adds.
The themes of this card:
- Adaptability
- Cycles
- Steadiness
- Expansiveness
- Faith
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
As a card all about change, if the Wheel of Fortune comes up in a love reading, it tells you that "a new cycle is on the horizon," Vanderveldt notes. Rather than fearing change in a relationship (or your search for a partner), she recommends getting curious and staying true to yourself.
"If you can stay at the center of your own wheel—i.e. stay in alignment with who you are and what you want for your love life—you’re much less likely to be rattled around by the ever-shifting state of outside circumstances," she explains.
Having that steadiness, she adds, will help you see the situation more clearly, so you can respond as needed.
When pulled in reverse:
Vanderveldt notes she finds this card has one of the most nuanced reversed meanings, "because a wheel upside down is still a wheel."
But generally, if you pull the Wheel of Fortune in reverse in a reading about love, Vanderveldt says a new cycle could already be underway. Perhaps you're resisting that change in some way, "but that resistance is just another way you’re being pulled from your center," she says.
Consider how you can anchor yourself during this time so you make wise choices in love you're proud of, she suggests.
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
Pulling the Wheel of Fortune in a career-related reading also indicates change is afoot. Vanderveldt notes it can often be read as a success or a good omen, "but again, this is more about how you react and amplify a situation with your perspective than about the circumstances themselves," she explains.
While the Wheel of Fortune is an expansive card, "expansion is neutral," she says, adding, "it can be taken in a positive or negative direction depending on what we’re expanding."
No matter what, Vanderveldt says to remember that you control how big a success or a misstep becomes in your world by the way you react to it, accept it, and adapt to it.
When pulled in reverse:
If you pulled this card in reverse during a career reading, Vanderveldt says you might need a fresh perspective. "There’s a pattern playing out here," she explains, so consider what you’ve done in a similar situation in the past and how that ended.
Ask yourself what you'd like to do differently this time, and consider what you can control (whether that's how you save, spend, prepare for a new position, or the type of job you take or don’t take, she adds). "Focus on making adjustments there that feel right (if not easy) to you."
What does it say about challenges that lie ahead?
When pulled upright:
The only thing guaranteed in life is change. This card reminds us that we can either ride out the changing tides of life with integrity or get tossed around by them.
"[This card] is a lesson in how to stay centered within yourself so you can roll along with more ease—something we’re continually learning," Vanderveldt adds.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, this card serves as a reminder to stop resisting the change. "That rigidity is actually making us more vulnerable to upset and imbalance," Vanderveldt explains. You can take this reading to mean you should find anchors in your life that keep you steadied so you can roll with changes (and challenges) with more ease.
The bottom line:
The Wheel of Fortune card has a lot to do with changes, and even more to do with how you respond to them. Fate is a tricky thing, and while we can't always control what happens to us, we can always control how we approach it. Hold yourself steady, harness your adaptability, and know you can weather anything life throws at you—that's the lesson of the Wheel.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.