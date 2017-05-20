This Mental Trick Makes It Way Easier To Accept Change

Maybe it’s an old job. A relationship. A habit. A pattern. You can always find something that’s begging for change.

There are moments during the process of transformation when we feel high on life, like a superhero. "Yes, I did it! I left that unhealthy relationship!" But every up has a down. And things can quickly become ugly, uncomfortable, and awkward as we grieve and let go. Then, we can begin the rebirth process, which can be so embarrassing! Think Bambi legs. Or the moment a caterpillar is primordial goo in a cocoon before it hits supermodel status as a butterfly. Or the state Buddhists call "sunyata." It’s like "Hey. I’m just chilling in the void. Dunno who I am or what's next."