Got The Whole World In Your (Tarot) Hand? Here's What This Card Means

The World card, first and foremost, indicates the end of a cycle and the beginning of a new one, explains tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness, Leah Vanderveldt. It's the last card of the Major Arcana, the section of your deck that represents the Fool's Journey.

"The figure in the World dances outside of time and space within a wreath of victory, holding two wands symbolizing balance," Vanderveldt tells mbg. "This card is a big up-level; It’s an absorbing of lessons and wisdom that brings a person into a new understanding of their life and their role in it."

The figure pictured on the card in the traditional Rider-Waite deck is naked, she notes, which expresses complete humanity and the embodiment of balanced divine feminine and masculine qualities.

"It’s an encapsulation of the dance of life—sometimes mysterious but ever moving and cycling," Vanderveldt adds.

The World is also associated with Saturn, "the taskmaster of the zodiac," Vanderveldt says, so it's also about hard-won lessons, growth, and the satisfaction that comes with it. "It may not have been easy or pretty getting through it, but on the other side you’re at a new stage of life—wiser and ready for a new phase."