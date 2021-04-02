Got The Whole World In Your (Tarot) Hand? Here's What This Card Means

A Closer Look At The World Tarot Card & What It Means For Beginnings (& Endings)
Tarot is a powerful tool for self-reflection and divination, and each of a traditional deck's 78 cards offers its own glimpse into where you are and where you're going. Pulled The World card in a reading? Here's what it could mean.
What does The World card mean?
The World card, first and foremost, indicates the end of a cycle and the beginning of a new one, explains tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness, Leah Vanderveldt. It's the last card of the Major Arcana, the section of your deck that represents the Fool's Journey.
"The figure in the World dances outside of time and space within a wreath of victory, holding two wands symbolizing balance," Vanderveldt tells mbg. "This card is a big up-level; It’s an absorbing of lessons and wisdom that brings a person into a new understanding of their life and their role in it."
The figure pictured on the card in the traditional Rider-Waite deck is naked, she notes, which expresses complete humanity and the embodiment of balanced divine feminine and masculine qualities.
"It’s an encapsulation of the dance of life—sometimes mysterious but ever moving and cycling," Vanderveldt adds.
The World is also associated with Saturn, "the taskmaster of the zodiac," Vanderveldt says, so it's also about hard-won lessons, growth, and the satisfaction that comes with it. "It may not have been easy or pretty getting through it, but on the other side you’re at a new stage of life—wiser and ready for a new phase."
- Culmination
- Success
- Enlightenment
- Completion
- Growth
- New beginnings
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled The World upright in a reading about love and relationships, Vanderveldt says it can indicate a period of satisfaction, celebration, and growth.
"The World really asks us to revel in these times of fulfillment, soak them up, and find peace within yourself," she says. "It feels like a milestone and can bring with it a new chapter."
When pulled in reverse:
And if you pull The World in reverse, it could mean that your relationship is feeling stagnant, or at least, not growing as fast as it once was.
Vanderveldt says this isn't necessarily a sign your relationship is doomed, but rather it invites you to make a change.
"There may also be something from your past that needs to be lovingly released to move forward," she explains. "Your potential lies in a willingness to approach it in a new way."
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
To pull The World in a reading about your career or finances is a great sign; It means things have come full circle, you've attained a goal, or you're experiencing (or on the brink of) success, Vanderveldt notes.
"This culmination will bring with it fresh opportunities and chances to start something new," she says, adding to be sure to enjoy what you've achieved, as well as "the feeling of accomplishment and learning that you’ve strived for, before moving forward."
When pulled in reverse:
Pulling this card in reverse here can indicate "the finish line feels out of your grasp, or you feel like you’re not reaching your full potential," Vanderveldt explains to mbg.
Some things to consider asking yourself if this happens include, Are you happy with the way things are going? What’s the best way that you can balance striving and achieving with receiving and appreciating?
"Your world is what you make it," Vanderveldt adds. "Examine what you know to be true about your strengths and what you want from your career or money."
What does it say about challenges that lie ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you've asked the cards about what challenges you're facing, and you pull The World, Vanderveldt says upright, it can mean you're having a hard time celebrating your accomplishments. You're onto your next goal before you even take a moment to reflect on where you've been.
The World asks you to pause and spend time in the celebration, she says. "As a society, I think we’ve come to feel like the completion of something indicates an awkward, in-between time, so we ask what’s next? But this is what we’ve actually been working toward; This is the reward."
So, enjoy it, and don’t feel like you have to rush on to the next phase!
When pulled in reverse:
And when pulled in reverse in a reading about challenges, The World invites you to take a good look at your life and conduct a bit of a personal review. What lessons have you learned in your life? What do you feel has been clarified for you recently? Where is a sense of balance and fulfillment alluding you?
Vanderveldt suggests asking yourself these questions, adding this card in reverse is "an opportunity for self-examination and growth."
The bottom line:
To pull The World in a tarot reading usually indicates you've come to the end of a cycle, and new beginnings are around the corner. If you pull it in reverse, take it as a sign to reflect and make any necessary changes.
Either way, don't forget to pause and acknowledge how far you've come on your journey, before you jump into whatever is next on your path.
