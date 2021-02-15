You would think a card called the Lovers would be a foolproof sign of luck in love, but that's not always the case. "Love is always a choice," Porter and June say, "and it is much more about ourselves than other people. To have the types of relationships we want to have [...], we must be clear about who we are and what we want to call into our lives."

In some cases this can mean knowing when to end a relationship that doesn't serve you, or checking your own toxic or unhealthy behavior. As Vanderveldt adds, when you pull this card, "Ask yourself: How are you aligning with your values within your relationship? You're finding a balance that's right for the both of you; what does that look like?"

The card asks you to explore what your relationship is bringing up for you and how you can generate that love from within, she says.

"This is deep work," Porter and June add. "It is shedding inherited patterns so we can have the life and relationships we truly desire, but we must first make those tough choices and leave the old ways."