According to tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt, this card is about our inner world.

"It's when the subconscious is reflected back to us and we get the chance to work with it," she says. "There's an element of diving deep into the depths of who you are and being willing to see and accept everything you find."

When you pull this card, Vanderveldt notes, it's an invitation to "release the control you've held over your internal, emotional realm in order to access your innermost truths." Relating to this card requires connecting deeply to—and accepting—all that you are. "There's an urging to turn to your intuition and dreams during this time to assist you," she adds.

The Moon also has close ties with another card in the tarot deck, The Sun. While The Sun represents the evolution of your authentic self in the world, The Moon is the inner work it takes to get there. "We can't fully be ourselves if we're unable to face and accept our shadows," Vanderveldt says.