In reverse, the tower lets you know that all is OK for finance or career matters. "The tower says that danger is averted," says Reed. "Your job is safe, and your finances are beginning to settle." Sometimes this card can give you insight into where you need to be more proactive with your finances or career. "You can see where you need to tighten up your ship so you can continue to move forward gracefully," says Reed. "It can also mean you're rebuilding your career or perhaps declaring bankruptcy."