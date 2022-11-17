99 Deep Questions To Ask A Tarot Deck During Your Next Reading

Once the energetic groundwork is laid, you can start thinking about questions. Generally speaking, some readers advise against yes or no questions, such as using language like "Should I..." or "Can I...," and here's why: life is not black and white. And in fact, tarot encourages us to push beyond those self-imposed limitations.

Of course, there may be times within a reading when a yes-no question feels pertinent to ask, and you can make that call yourself. But as Matassa explains, "I don't really think that tarot is a yes-no proposition. And when we tighten around those kinds of inquiries, the tarot tightens too—it wants to give us a more expansive mode of wayfinding."

So, she notes, think of the reading as "more of a dialogue than a call-and-response." Try to keep questions open-ended, so you can really dip into the nuances, imagery, and emotions evoked by the cards you pull.

Sometimes beginning a reading is as simple as explaining to your deck what's going on, and asking for thoughts on your situation, Matassa says. (Again, the same way you would converse with a friend.)

You can absolutely have spreads or questions prepared, but she adds it can be beneficial to let follow-up questions naturally arise as you keep pulling cards too.