Stumped On A 'Yes Or No' Question? Try This Method For A Fast Answer

Depending on how familiar you are with the cards in a tarot deck, you can approach a yes or no reading in a few different ways. We'll go over a step-by-step process a bit later on, but in general, this kind of reading involves posing your question, and pulling cards until a "yes," "no," or even "maybe," becomes clear.

Alexander tells mbg she uses the aces of the deck (the ace of cups, wands, pentacles, and swords) to signify a yes, though if you have personal connections or intuitive feelings towards certain cards, maybe your "yes" cards will be different. As with any tarot reading, so much of it comes down to your intuition, so you can be relatively flexible.

And while these spreads aren't meant to give you the finer details, but rather a simple yes or no, they're still a great option if you're looking for clarity around a particular subject.