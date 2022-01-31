This Mystical Sign Is A Call To Tap Into Your Inner Divine Feminine

Everything You Should Know If You Pull The Empress Card In A Tarot Reading
From giving you insight into your past or future to offering advice for the present, tarot readings are a great way to tap into the power of divination (and your own intuition). Your traditional deck includes 78 cards, with the Empress card representing all things feminine. Here's what to know if you pull this card in a reading.
What does the Empress card mean?
In the traditional Rider-Waite tarot deck, the Empress sits upon an extravagant chair of red velvet—a crown with 12 stars atop her head, adorned in a robe with pomegranates on it that represent fertility. She is connected to the universe at large, as well as her own feminine nature.
According to tarot expert and creator of The Wild Unknown Tarot Kim Krans, the Empress contains a mysterious power and magnetism—a vitality or life force relating to the divine feminine found throughout nature.
"The big question for the Empress," Krans says, "is how will the power be used? Will the Empress rule from above, looking down at those less fortunate? Or will the Empress slow down, trust, and settle into the earth, finding new ways to govern by spreading kindness and generosity throughout the realm?"
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
sleep support+
According to Krans, pulling the Empress in a reading about love or relationships indicates magnetism and allure. "It is likely the current relationship is one of a more regal or elevated caliber," she says, noting that the Empress is highly selective.
"The Empress does not seek out relationships but rather trusts in divinity and waits for her partner to arrive," she explains. "These qualities of patience and magnetism can be activated by meditating at night by candlelight, asking for guidance from The Empress."
When pulled in reverse:
If you pull the Empress in reverse during a love reading, Krans says it can indicate a power discrepancy afoot within the romantic relationship, along with impatience. "This will not bode well. Reconnect to your center, and the power of the Empress will return," she suggests.
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
In a reading about professional or business matters, the Empress conjures strength and sovereignty, Krans tells mbg. "The Empress is a revolutionary leader... [She] is not afraid to collapse systems and form new ones from the ground up," she notes.
She adds that nature is the Empress' guide, which we can take a cue from when pulling this card: "When in doubt, study water, weather formations, and root systems. This will tell you how the Empress sustains for centuries without resentment and remorse."
When pulled in reverse:
Pulling the Empress in reverse in a professional reading can indicate your energy at work is scatted and trust might be an issue. She suggests avoiding partaking in gossip, as well as making assumptions. "Talk straight, talk kind. Have the meeting you don't want to have. By doing so, you regain your power," she adds.
What does it mean for challenges that lie ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you asked the cards about a problem or challenge you're facing (or will face), and you pulled the Empress, Krans says it means you won't find a quick fix. Whatever it is, "it requires deep contemplation on what it means to be the authority of one's life through peaceful means," she explains, adding, "It takes years and years of reflection to sift through the concepts this card presents. The key word here is reflection."
When pulled in reverse:
If pulled in reverse, this card can represent that you're resisting the reflection you need to do to move forward. "The Empress works at night, by the light of the moon and the deep stillness of the inner realm. Whatever the challenge is, it will not be 'overcome' by logistical means," Krans explains. "The Empress takes us deep within, taking us on a long slow journey toward home," she adds.
The bottom line.
Pulling the Empress card in a tarot reading is a call to tap into your inner feminine magic and share it with the world in any way you can.
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.