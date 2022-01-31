This Mystical Sign Is A Call To Tap Into Your Inner Divine Feminine

In the traditional Rider-Waite tarot deck, the Empress sits upon an extravagant chair of red velvet—a crown with 12 stars atop her head, adorned in a robe with pomegranates on it that represent fertility. She is connected to the universe at large, as well as her own feminine nature.

According to tarot expert and creator of The Wild Unknown Tarot Kim Krans, the Empress contains a mysterious power and magnetism—a vitality or life force relating to the divine feminine found throughout nature.

"The big question for the Empress," Krans says, "is how will the power be used? Will the Empress rule from above, looking down at those less fortunate? Or will the Empress slow down, trust, and settle into the earth, finding new ways to govern by spreading kindness and generosity throughout the realm?"