Setting intentions encourages you to take responsibility for how you experience your life.

"Our mind believes what we tell it," says Lanolfi. So, every time we set the intention to cultivate a certain quality, we open up our minds to believing that this is a quality we really can possess. And thanks to the brain's ability to adapt to our behaviors (hello, neuroplasticity), setting intentions can really work in our favor toward building a better life.

Of course, life is known for its chaotic and messy moments. But the more we practice setting intentions, the more in tune with ourselves we become. From there, we're able to make our next intentions that much more authentic and trust ourselves to navigate the chaos in all areas of our lives.

Think of the anxiousness to be quelled and the energy to be saved by consciously choosing to have your own back in this way.