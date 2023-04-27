Each color of the rainbow has its own vitality and significance, and colors have their own symbolism and associations, similar to animal symbolism. “Color symbolism is heavily tied to culture and the subconscious mind on a collective level, but it can also be heavily tied to personal experiences, especially emotionally laden personal experiences,” explains Leigh Ann Romano Rogers, M.A., psychology expert and owner of Psychic Medium Witch.

Colors are also common in a variety of therapy and healing techniques. “There have been healing modalities centered around colors, whether color therapy, chakras, or even visual art displays through paintings,” explains author or The Rainbow Diet, Deanna Minich, MS, PhD, FACN, CNS, IFMCP. “Colors have a ‘feel’ to them through their association with symbols, events, people, or even the environment,” she adds.

From rolling green hills, to verdant meadows, and trees full of leaves and fronds, nature is abundant with varying shades of green. As Rogers explains, “Green is often associated with nature, plants, trees, and grasses, and its most common correspondence, therefore, is peace, quiet, calm, and relaxation—something many of us feel automatically and subconsciously when outdoors. “Because of this," she adds, "it can also be associated with optimism, hopefulness, harmony, and balance.”

Green isn’t only abundant in nature, but also the color of paper money in the United States. Rogers shares that this is a reason why it is often used for money magic and associated with abundance.

Many cultures and traditions have their version of a symbolic green figure to represent nature. “One of the most prominent and ancient archetypal figures representing the meaning of the color green throughout the world is the Green Man,” says intuitive energy healing practitioner, Kristen Blythe. “These figures all have a similar appearance of a face made of branches and green leaves, and they cross-culturally represent themes of rebirth, cycles of new growth, and spring,” she adds.