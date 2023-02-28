Affirmations can be tricky. If you use one for too long, then you end up affirming a lack of true belief. For example, the more you have to say "Money comes to me continuously and easily," the more you may not actually accept the affirmation to be true. Your mind could even follow up with "No it doesn't." The key is to have faith in the new belief, believe it, and let it go. What if it was really true?