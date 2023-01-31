Manifestation is a process of internal transformation and external actualization. It’s a method of turning inward to fully embody your most authentic expression in order to get clear on what you actually seek, then making that desire a reality.

Can you manifest anything and anyone? The catch is that it must be within the bounds of your reality—and our minds must be primed to believe that it can realistically bring the manifestation to fruition. Anything but is an untethered form of delusion that can lead to disappointment.

When it comes to manifesting someone specifically, it’s important to note that you cannot manifest on someone else’s behalf. Period.

Human beings have “free will,” meaning we run the show on our own. We have the power to change the course of our lives, regardless of the state of the universe. For example, if you’re manifesting your ex and they are no longer interested, you won’t be able to manifest rekindling that flame. Similarly, if you are trying to lure your beloved celebrity crush in with a manifestation ritual, think again. Manifestations have to be an energetic vibrational match for all parties involved.