Human beings have "free will," meaning we run the show on our own. We have the power to change the course of our lives, regardless of the state of the universe. For example, if you're manifesting your ex and they are no longer interested, you won't be able to manifest rekindling that flame. Similarly, if you are trying to lure your beloved celebrity crush in with a manifestation ritual, think again. Manifestations have to be an energetic vibrational match for all parties involved.