We all want to feel seen and understood by our partners, so another big way to encourage someone to fall for you is by, of course, seeing and understanding them. Whether it's what they enjoy in the bedroom, or how their attachment style manifests in their relationships, knowing this person as much as you can will help you show up for them in a way that honors their needs. In short, "get curious about when/how your love interest feels best in the relationship and help create space for that," Wegner says.