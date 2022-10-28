Love is equally as difficult to define as it is to explain, but it can ultimately be boiled down to "an intense feeling of deep affection," according to the Oxford English Dictionary.

It's also important to remember there are many different types of love. As clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D. previously explained to mbg, research has defined two major types of interpersonal love: passionate love (which is what we think of as romantic love, involving attraction and sexual desire) and attachment (also known as compassionate love, which can be between caregivers and children, long-term romantic partners, and other deeply bonded pairs).

The Greeks, however, specified the different types of love even further, identifying eight, which are as follows: