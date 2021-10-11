Are You Experiencing Love, Or Is It Just Limerence? The Difference Matters

At first glance, limerence doesn't sound all that different from falling in love. In fact, it doesn't sound negative at all to be that wowed by someone and adore them wholeheartedly. But it's important to recognize the distinction between seeing a person clearly so you can develop a relationship with them or if you're unintentionally reducing their complex personhood down to a manic pixie concept, shaped primarily by your hopes and dreams and what they can offer you. It can feel incredibly exciting to be swept away so completely by someone, but even in its best state of high drama, limerence is akin to empty calories compared to what nourishing love can truly offer.