Are You Experiencing Love, Or Is It Just Limerence? The Difference Matters

Limerence is a mental state of profound romantic infatuation, deep obsession, and fantastical longing. The experience can range from euphoria to despair. “Limerence is a term that was coined by [psychologist] Dorothy Tennov in the ‘70s,” relationship therapist Eliza Boquin, LMFT, tells mbg. “It refers to the exciting feelings you get when you first meet someone. During this time we often just want more of that person—more time, more affection, etc. It’s an intense emotional arousal that leaves us craving for another person. Often people refer to this feeling as love at first sight.”

At first glance, limerence doesn’t sound all that different from falling in love. In fact, it doesn’t sound negative at all to be that wowed by someone and adore them wholeheartedly. But it’s important to recognize the distinction between seeing a person clearly so you can develop a relationship with them or if you’re unintentionally reducing their complex personhood down to a manic pixie concept, shaped primarily by your hopes and dreams and what they can offer you. It can feel incredibly exciting to be swept away so completely by someone, but even in its best state of high drama, limerence is akin to empty calories compared to what nourishing love can truly offer.

Couples therapist Silva Depanian, LMFT, says limerence is often confused for love. “Many people don’t really recognize the existence of limerence, and simply consider someone experiencing it to be a ‘hopeless romantic’ or ‘passionately in love.’ But limerence and love are not the same thing. If anything, limerence can be considered the fool’s gold of love, seemingly shiny but with no real substance.”